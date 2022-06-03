Kamal Haasan’s Vikram has joined the forefront of the South Movies that are leaving their mark on the Indian film industry. With fans going crazy over the movie, Kamal’s return to the big screens might just become one of the strongest contenders under Box Office collections.

Released today on 3rd June 2022, Vikram is just about to complete its first day on the big screen. While that happens, let’s check out how much the star cast and directors are earning for the movie.

1. Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan who will be playing the lead role of Arun Kumar Vikram is also the producer for the action drama. As per reports from media outlet Indiatimes.com the actor and producer have charged a total of ₹50 crores for the movie.

2. Vijay Sethupathi

Vijay Sethupathi who will also be seen in the movie is taking up the role of Sandhanam alongside Kamal Haasan. For this role as per Indiatimes.com, he is earning a sum of Rs 10 crore.

3. Fahadh Faasil

Actor Fahadh Faasil will also be seen in the Vikram and will be playing the role of Amar. The talented actor has charged a sum of Rs 4 crore for portraying his role in the movie.

4. Anirudh

It has been noted that famous music composer Anirudh has also contributed as an actor in the movie for which he has charged a sum of Rs 4 crore.

5. Lokesh Kanagaraj

Apart from the actors, Vikram’s director Lokesh Kanagaraj has also earned a fortune from the movie. Reportedly, the director is making a sum of Rs 8 crore.

On the other hand, made on a budget of ₹150 crores, Vikram is one of the most awaited south movies to arrive on the big screens. The story of the movie revolves around Amar who is tasked to oversee a case of serial killings. The story turns into a thriller action when he realises that this case is not what it looks like and will bring ruin for everyone involved.

