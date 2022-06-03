Akshay Kumar has been in the news over his latest release Samrat Prithviraj. Starring Manushi Chillar as the leading lady, the period drama has hit the theatre screens today. While the actor had been busy promoting his latest flick, he was asked about the Hindi vs South debate. Scroll below for all that he said and how he mentioned Allu Arjun amid the conversation.

In the recent past, a lot of stars have broken their silence on the language debate. Ajay Devgn, Kichcha Sudeep, Kamal Haasan are among others who shared their opinions on the subject. Akshay now feels that the divide has to stop and actors of different industries should work with each other.

During a media interaction, the Bell Bottom actor was asked about how South movies have been doing better than Hindi in terms of business. “Please stop creating the divide and rule kind of scenario in the country. There is nothing called south and north we all are one as an industry. Now, the time has come from across all the Industries to join and work together for a film for all the Indian audiences and Allu Arjun should work with me soon and I will act with another south actor. That is the way forward from now on,” Akshay Kumar said.

Well, Akshay Kumar has shared views and they seem quite sensible.

Meanwhile, Kumar has also made noise recently over the Vimal controversy. There was a massive backlash as the actor promoted elaichi of a tobacco-selling brand. Owing to all the hate, he ended up stepping down as an ambassador.

On the other hand, his film Samrat Prithviraj has undergone a title change yet again. Let’s hope all of it is worth it and the movie works well at the ticket windows.

