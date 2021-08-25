Advertisement

Bell Bottom continues to collect, albeit on the lower side. On Tuesday, the film collected 1.75 crores* at the box office. Of course the numbers are low and not befitting the scale, cast and merits of the film. However that’s the ground reality and guess one would have to wait for the next big release to start registering better numbers.

The film has collected 17 crores* so far and the these are the kind of bare minimum numbers that one typically expects on the very first day for a big film like Bell Bottom. Nonetheless, these are different times and one just hopes that when the next big one arrives, industry gets to see such happy days again.

The positive that has come out of Bell Bottom is that a start has been made and now it’s up to other filmmakers to start lining up their releases as well. Of course Maharashtra is the key and hence it’s a chicken and egg tale currently.

Will theatres there open first and inspire Bollywood to start releasing films? Or would the films release nonetheless and theatres open later once the state government there decides? No one knows for now and it’s going to be a wait and watch for at least next couple of weeks.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

