Bell Bottom had a decent hold on Monday as 2 crores* came in. This is on the expected lines as the weekend growth was just about okay, barring Sunday, and hence to have Monday similar as Friday would have been a long shot.

Of course, had the collections been closer to Thursday/Friday numbers of 2.75 crores* then it would have been a different ball game altogether. However, the good part is that the collections haven’t fallen badly and with 2 crores* coming in, there are expectations of daily numbers to hover around the same mark right till Thursday (unless there is a big drop today).

The collections so far are 15.25 crores* and the manner in which the Akshay Kumar starrer is doing currently, a first week of 20 crores is on the cards. This by no means is optimal but then a start needed to be made at the box office and in that aspect Pooja Films has at least taken the plunge.

Chehre and Thalaivi have already been marked for release in he coming weeks and one waits to see that in the absence of Maharashtra opening up, will other films take a plunge as well.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

