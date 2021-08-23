Advertisement

Bell Bottom had a reasonable jump in footfalls on Sunday and that could be due to varied reasons. First and foremost it’s Sunday when the numbers are typically better. Secondly it was the festival of Rakshabandhan that helped its cause a bit. Thirdly, Delhi has allowed night shows as well and this is where collections were waiting to get better.

Though the jump is not monumental, it is still there and that’s better than staying flat, as was the case on Friday when collections were similar to that of Thursday (2.75 crores). Sunday brought in further 4.50 crores* and now it boils down to how the weekdays turn out to be.

In the pre-pandemic days when a film opened at 2.75 crores and found appreciation then collections stayed on to be in 2 crores range throughout. However these are unprecedented times and the trending from the past isn’t going to be the scenario for the current situation at hand. Hence, it’s going to be wait and watch.

Advertisement

So far, the Akshay Kumar starrer has collected

13.25 crores* and the first major milestone would be to breach the 20 crores mark. Will this happen this week itself or would it require the second weekend to come into play? Well, a truer picture will emerge basis collections today.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: KGF Chapter 2 Poster Revealing New Release Date On ‘How’s The Hype?’: Blockbuster Or Lacklustre? Vote Now

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube