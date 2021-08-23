Advertisement

Just like India, Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom has shown decent growth at the UK box office. The numbers after the 3-day run have come out. It has surely benefitted from an increase in the number of screens.

As of now, the film is playing on 53 screens. After collecting 11.24 lakhs on day 1, Akshay Kumar starrer witnessed growth by making 13.29 lakhs and 18.28 lakhs on day 2 and day 3 respectively, as per the report in Bollywood Hungama.

Bell Bottom stands at 43.31 lakhs at the UK box office after 3 days.

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, Bell Bottom also stars Lara Dutta, Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and others in key roles.

Meanwhile, recently Akshay Kumar addressed box office speculations about his latest release.

Speaking to SpotboyE, he said, “Yes, the business is going to be different because Maharashtra is 30 percent of the total all-India collection. I am left with only 70 percent (the rest of the country) and of that, it is only 50 percent occupancy expected.

That means I am only left with 35 percent (of the entire collection that would have been possible if it was an all-India release). So out of that 35 percent, we can take out 5 to 8 percent because full house toh nahin rahega. So I am left with only around 27 percent. That’s the probable business.”

“In this scenario, if the movie does 30 crore business that means it is equivalent to 100 crores otherwise. If the movie does 50 crores then it equals 150 crores (under pre-pandemic circumstances). So that’s where it stands,” Akshay added.

