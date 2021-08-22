Advertisement

It’s Raksha Bandhan today, and just like us, even Bollywood celebs are celebrating the special day. These B-Town, real-life brothers and sisters are no different than our siblings – they fight (though we can’t see it) but still love each other to the moon and back. Just take a look at their social media handles, and you will see what we mean.

As we celebrate the love and bonding between a brother and a sister, we bring you some of the sweet, adorable and talented brother-sister duos of the Hindi film industry.

Advertisement

From Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Arpita Khan Sharma & Alvira Agnihotri and Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor & Khushi Kapoor to Saif Ali Khan & Soha Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Khan, Taimur Ali Khan & Jehangir Ali Khan – meet some real-life Bollywood siblings.

Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan-Arpita Khan Sharma, Alvira Agnihotri

In the Khan-daan, there are three brothers and two sisters – and they all share a fantastic bond. Celebrating all festivals together – Ganesh, Eid, Diwali – their social media handles are filled with posts about each other.

Saif Ali Khan-Soha Ali Khan

Born to actress Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan are two royal siblings who have impressed us with their acting talents. Soha regularly shared pictures of her brother as well as those of their kids.

Sara Ali Khan-Ibrahim Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Jegangir Ali Khan

Born to actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Sara and Ibrahim are among the coolest brother-sister duos in Bollywood. While these siblings bond over fitness, jokes and more, they also share a loving bond with their half-siblings Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan

Abhishek Bachchan-Shweta Bachchan

Born to actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, this classy Bollywood brother-sister prefers calling each other best friends instead of siblings. When they graced the Koffee With Karan couch, Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan got candid about the relationship they share.

Ranbir Kapoor-Riddhima Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor are Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor’s kids. The duo has stood by each other side through thick and thin, and even though they don’t post a lot about it – they still make it known to all. Besides his actual sister, RK also shares a strong bond with his cousin sisters – Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor-Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor has three sisters – real sister Anshula and half-sisters Janhvi and Khushi. While the four didn’t share a strong bond when they were kids, they have now developed their relationship and shared fond moments with their fans.

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor

Bollywood star Anil Kapoor has three kids – Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Rhea Kapoor. Harshvardhan is a doting brother and loves his sisters to the moon and back – in fact, the actor even has their names tattooed on his back.

Farhan Akhtar-Zoya Akhtar

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This Bollywood brother-sister is super talented and responsible for giving us some fantastic films on the silver screen. Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar are proud of the sibling bond they share and keep posting pics together on social media.

Ekta Kapoor-Tushaar Kapoor

This Bollywood brother-sister has been entertaining us for decades, be it in front of or behind the camera. They share a strong bond and even help bring up each other kids- born through surrogacy.

Anushka Sharma- Karnesh Sharma

This brother-sister Jodi is responsible for backing some amazing Bollywood flicks like Bulbbul and Phillauri. Though not many pics of them are available on social media, the love they share is known to all.

Happy Raksha Bandhan to all!

Must Read: When Kapil Sharma Allegedly Got Angry On Priyanka Chopra For Making Him Wait For 3 Hours, Threw Away His Earpiece



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube