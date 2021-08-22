Advertisement

Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most loved sitcoms on Indian television. The show has entertained the audiences for nearly thirteen years. Babita and Jethalal are iconic and much-loved characters of the show. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, we have come up with a special throwback from the show.

We all know that how Dilip Joshi’s on-screen character, gets super flirtatious with Munmun Dutta’s character, much to the glee of the audience. What could be more devastating for him than getting a rakhi tied by Babita? His worst fear came true on the day of Raksha Bandhan.

In the hilarious episode, everyone is tying Rakhi to each other in Gokuldham. Jethalal goes into hiding as Bhide, Dr Hathi, are getting rakhi tied by other women in Gokuldham society. Bhide finds Jethalal and brings Babita along to tie rakhi.

Jethalal closes his eyes in fear and pleads them not to tie get the Rakhi on his hand forcible. He almost starts crying that how can he get Rakhi tied with his love. Before anything happens, Jethalal wakes up and he breathes a sigh of relief that it was all a dream. Watch the hilarious scene below:

Previously, Tanuj Mahashabde who plays the role of Krishnan Subramaniam Iyer opened up about facing financial difficulties during the lockdown. During a conversation with Aajtak, he said in Hindi, “When the shoot was cancelled, it seemed that it would start again in a few days. But time passed and there was no news of resuming the shoot. Slowly, he began worrying about his survival. How to pay my EMIs? To divert my mind, I also started writing. At that time, I have written many shows and stories. However, now after the shooting starts, life is back on track.”

He also spoke about rumors of his scenes being removed due to Munmun Dutta’s absence from the show. He said, “I do not know where such rumours are coming from. Of course, there are scenes of mine and Munmun together but it is not that they are not there, so I am having trouble with it. I am rather shooting for 25 days in a month. Whatever is happening in Munmun’s life is her personal matter. They are a part of our show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and soon we will be shooting together.”

