Advertisement

In this weekend’s episode of the Zee Comedy Show, Rakhi Sawant, Ravi Kishan, and Anu Malik graced the platform and made sure to make the ROFL with their hilarious antics. While the entertaining acts put up by all the comedians – the eleven comedians from Team Hasaayenge and Farah Khan’s witty reactions left everyone in splits, it was Rakhi talking about her struggle that left everyone stunned.

On the show, Rakhi spoke about how she survived on just a bowl of dal to look slim and trim. While adding that she would land up at auditions that she wasn’t even called for, she revealed how one call from Farah Khan’s office changed her life. Read all she said here.

Advertisement

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, while on Zee Comedy Show, Rakhi Sawant opened up about how Farah Khan helped her professionally. She revealed, “I have truly faced a lot of struggle in my life. In fact, at the start of my career, I used to audition for anything and everything that I heard about. There was a time when even though I was not called for a particular audition, I would enter their office and request them to take my audition. My mother had told me that there would be a lot of struggle, but one day I could be like Helen, Madhuri Dixit or Sridevi.”

Rakhi Sawant continued, “I used to give my best and to look slim and fit, I used to have only one bowl of dal every day. However, things weren’t looking so great. But one fine day, I got a call from Farah Khan Madam’s office, and they called me for an audition at Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies’ office and things changed from there. As soon as I kept the phone, I lost consciousness. My mother gave me another bowl of dal and that’s when I got into my senses and started preparing for my audition.”

Adding further, Rakhi Sawant said, “I was told that I would have to look glamorous as the character was such. But in the chawl that I was staying at; you couldn’t step out in such clothes. So, I asked my mother what should I do? She gave me a set of curtains, which I wrapped around my glamorous clothes and went for the audition. As soon as Farah Khan ji saw me in that get-up, she was stunned. She asked me what I was wearing and asked me if I had got the brief about the glamorous look. I told her yes and mentioned that she’ll see her character in me as soon as the cameras roll.”

She added, “She had faith in me, I guess, and so she told her team to roll the cameras and as soon as they started, I removed the curtains, they love my audition and immediately offered me the film. I truly am the discovery of Farah Khan and Shah Rukh Khan and I am really thankful to both of them.”

During the show, Farah Khan said, “I have given two megastars to the industry, one is Deepika Padukone, and the other is Rakhi Sawant. Both of them are great actors, but I have to say that Rakhi was the most punctual, hard-working, well-behaved, and respectful girl on the sets of Main Hoon Na and I love her for that.”

What are your thoughts on Rakhi as a performer? Also, stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Ramayana: Hrithik Roshan As Ram & Ranbir Kapoor As Ravan In Madhu Mantena’s Epic?



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube