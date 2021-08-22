Advertisement

Producer Madhu Mantena’s web series on epic, Ramayana, is one of the most talked-about in the tinsel town. The buzz is that Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor will be playing Ravan and Ram respectively in the web series. The latest report throws some light about the same.

The makers have been approaching several actors, including Mahesh Babu, for the role of Ram. However, he seemed to turn down the offer due to the date issue. Since then Hrithik and Ranbir’s name has propped up.

Now SpotboyE report reveals a source as saying, “There is nothing final about it. For years Madhu Mantena tried to convince Hrithik to do the Hindi remake of SS Rajamouli’s Telugu hit Magadheera. It finally didn’t happen. Now let’s see if Hrithik finally says yes to Ravan.”

As for Ranbir Kapoor, the report revealed that the makers have not approached him yet. The sources said, “Ranbir has not even been approached to play Ram. They(producer Madhu Mantena and director Nitesh Tiwari) are looking at various possibilities. But no one has been zeroed in as yet. Ranbir has shown no interest in playing Rama. So we don’t know where this information is coming from.”

Previously, producer Madhu Mantena said that over 200 artists from across the globe are working on various aspects of the film for the last 2 years, reports Pinkvilla. When asked about the cast of the web series Ramayana, he said to the publication, “Please expect the biggest cast ever in the history of Indian cinema. You can expect an announcement of the star-cast around Diwali this year. The characters of Ravana, Ram, Sita, Laxman are larger than life. You will see actors who are the best in class in terms of performances, coming on board the film. When I say the biggest cast ever, I mean it. It’s going to be really exciting.”

It is also worth pointing out that Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal fame along with Mom director, Ravi Udyawar will be helming this ambitious project. Sridhar Raghavan will be writing the screenplay of the much-awaited web series.

