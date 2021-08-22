Advertisement

Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom is the first major release since the lockdown owing to the second COVID-19 wave. Premiered on Thursday (August 19), the film was released across 1,600 screens in India, with limited seating capacity. With theatres still shut in major zones – including Maharashtra – the film’s overall revenue has been affected.

Now, buzz making the headlines is that the makers, team Pooja Entertainment, are all set to digitally release this action thriller film as it continues its theatrical run. Read on to know when the Akki starrer will make its way to an OTT platform and which streaming giant will likely screen it.

During a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama, a trade source informed the portal that the film can release digitally in a couple of weeks. The source said, “The makers of Bell Bottom and Akshay Kumar have the option to release the film on the digital platform after four weeks from its theatrical release. In fact, Amazon Prime Video has already acquired the streaming rights of Bell Bottom and will premiere the film on its OTT streaming platform.”

Shedding light on how this deal was locked, the trade source added, “The producer of Bell Bottom, Vashu Bhagnani, wanted to premiere the film on OTT two weeks after its release. However, with national multiplex chains negotiating the theatrical release and terms, Bhagnani finally settled for four weeks.”

The above-mentioned sire reported that as per their agreement, Pooja Entertainment – the film producers, can go ahead and premiere the film on Amazon Prime Video post-September 15 without any restrictions. However, the makers and the streaming platform have not yet finalized a particular date. Sources reveal that an OTT premiere date for the film will be decided shortly, and the buzz in the industry suggest that its digital premiere is likely to happen in the last week of September.

Have you caught Bell Bottom in theatres, or are you waiting for the Akshay Kumar starrer to hit a streaming platform? Let us know in the comments.

