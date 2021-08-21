Advertisement

The theme of “Bigg Boss OTT” is ‘Stay Connected because it’s important to find the right connection to take you ahead in the game. Host Karan Johar will throw some light on the same.

But when asked host Karan Johar what he thought of this unique theme, Karan revealed that: “Connections are important in life. Also, I like playing cupid in others’ lives. It’s just that I’m getting paid this time!”

Wow looks like apart from hosting and being a mentor Karan Johar has other plans too!

It will be super exciting to watch who will be the next couple who will soon talk of the town!

Previously, Host Karan Johar got a sound piece of advice from none other than his mother, Hiroo Johar, before he signed up for ‘Bigg Boss OTT.

When Karan was approached for the show, he was shocked, but his mom was speechless. She was just not sure whether her son, who had witnessed some heavy social media bashing during the first pandemic wave lockdown, should at all take up the project that is ruled only by public opinion, and only that alone, as celebrities lay themselves bare to be judged.

Hiroo decided to take matters into her own hands and lend some advice. Karan’s mother asked him to be careful of whatever he is going to say in the show.

Hiroo Johar told Karan: “Watch what you say, who you say it to and when you say it.”

Now that’s some good advice. But do you think Karan will manage to live up to his mom’s expectations? Well, only time will tell!

“Bigg Boss OTT” airs on Voot.

