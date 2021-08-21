Advertisement

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 is one of the much-awaited films of 2022. Ever since the announcement of the third instalment of the Tiger franchise was made, fans have been waiting for the film with bated breath. Now we have an update about the film.

The action-thriller went on floors in Mumbai earlier this year. Salman and Katrina reportedly filmed a physically challenging shoot. It seems the film will reinvent them and present them in their fittest best ever!

After shooting some significant portions, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and director Maneesh Sharma have now flown to Russia. Bollywood Hungama quoted a source as saying, “Tiger 3’s shoot is currently taking place in the city of St Petersburg. The Russia schedule began with a grand car chase action sequence. The Indian and Russian units seemed very well prepared and also adhered to the Covid-19 safety guidelines. Also, the Russian authorities are providing complete cooperation so that the shoot takes place without any hiccups.”

The source further revealed, “Despite pandemic restrictions, Aditya Chopra has made it clear that there should be no compromise on the grandeur and scale of the film. The car chase sequence is also being executed keeping in mind Adi’s vision for the film. The film surely would be something to watch out for, especially on the big screen.”

According to the report, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and the entire crew of Tiger 3 then fly to Turkey and Austria after finishing the Russia schedule. Emraan Hashmi, who plays the antagonist in the film, will join the cast in Turkey.

