Sonali Bendre is one of the successful actresses in Bollywood. She made her debut in 1994 with Aag and since then she has appeared in several films like Major Saab (1998), Zakhm (1998), Sarfarosh (1999), Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1999) to name a few. Did you know she was once linked with Suniel Shetty? Scroll down to know more.

Sonali and Suniel worked together in many films in the 90s. The two shared screen space in films like Rakshak, Takkar and Sapoot. Their onscreen chemistry was widely appreciated and much loved by the audience. Soon rumours about their romance off-screen began making rounds.

Rumours of their romance came at a time when Suniel Shetty was married to Mana Shetty and Sonali Bendre was single. During a conversation with Stardust, the actress revealed how the rumours affected their friendship and both of their lives. She said, “Yes, tension has crept in between Suniel and me. Initially, we both laughed off the rumours. It was really funny… But after a while, it stopped being funny. It started affecting our personal lives and suddenly, it didn’t seem funny anymore.”

Sonali Bendre then said, “I don’t know how it has affected Suniel’s personal life because I have not talked about it with him. But I can talk about my personal life and how it has affected me. And mind you, I am single and not answerable to anyone. So I can just imagine how much it must have affected Suniel’s personal life, him being a married man.”

Sonali Bendre further revealed how a stranger called her pretending to be Suniel Shetty and asked her to elope. She said, “You know, people don’t understand that it is not funny when you get a call at two in the night and some idiot on the line says, ‘This is Sunil Shetty speaking. Come, run away with me, elope with me.’ It’s not funny when any person you meet, even a stranger, gets up and asks you, ‘Are you really having an affair with Sunil Shetty?’ It’s not funny what people come and ask my sister in college, ‘Is your sister involved with Sunil?”

Sonali also said, “Some relatives come and tell my parents, ‘Now that you are getting the money you want, you wouldn’t mind if your daughter is doing anything with any hero.’ Talk like this affects me. I hate it when people talk like this. I really get upset.”

Sonali Bendre recalled an awkward photoshoot and how much the rumours affected them. She said, “Once Sunil and I were doing this photo session and everybody was ‘Oh, they are so comfortable with each other’. Why can’t it be that we are two good models doing what we are supposed to do? At one point, we even started getting conscious about it. Recently, when we were shooting, the shot required us to hug each other. And I kept pulling away and Sunil refused to touch me. There was a one feet distance between us. And that is when we both realised how much we had been affected by these rumours. And we seriously talked what we should do.”

