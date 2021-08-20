Advertisement

Salman Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport as he was leaving for Russia to shoot for Tiger 3. The superstar was surrounded by paps and they were continuously asking to pose. Salman dodged the paparazzi to make his way to the entrance of the airport but was stopped by a CISF officer to complete his security check protocol and then enter the airport. The netizens are now hailing the officer for strictly following the law.

The security officer also told the paps to stay away from the superstar and maintain social distance.

The video was shared on Viral Bhayani’s Instagram handle where Salman Khan got down from his car and was headed to the airport entrance. The actor is reportedly leaving for Russia to shoot Tiger 3 opposite Katrina Kaif.

As Salman Khan dodged the paparazzi, he headed towards the entrance and was stopped by a CISF officer who asked him to complete the security protocol. Take a look at the video here:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CSxqALdq9Xt/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=e89546c7-7bfa-431d-ba17-a24dabff7351

Netizens were quick to react to the video and applauded the CISF officer. A user commented, “Loved the way the CISF guy stopped him from entering …” Another user commented, “The power of Uniform CISF🔥”. A third user commented, “Salvage attitude bhai … CISF guy.. pls mention him name … ❤️❤️❤️”

Meanwhile, Tiger 3 stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Hashmi’s bulky transformation is breaking the internet and fans are going gaga to see these two superstars on the silver screen.

Tiger 3 is the third instalment of the Tiger franchise and is directed by Manish Sharma.

We are super excited to see Salman, Emraan and Katrina in the film, are you? Tell us in the comments below.

