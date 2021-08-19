Advertisement
Salman Khan is the superstar of Bollywood. He enjoys a massive fan following and is cited as one of the most commercially successful actors of Indian cinema. But did you know the superstar has a special connection with Afghanistan? Scroll down to know more.
Ever since the Taliban took control over Kabul, chaos erupted in Afghanistan. People in the country are willing to leave everything and run away. Many celebrities took to social media and reacted to the situation of unrest in Afghanistan. They also prayed for the citizens of the country.
Amidst the chaos, ABP News reveals that superstar Salman Khan’s family lineage can be traced back to Afghanistan. His great-grandfather Anwar Khan, a Pathan, had fled from Afghanistan and settled in Bhopal. Late Anwar Khan also served in the cavalry of the British Indian Army.
Salman’s grandfather Abdul Rashid Khan was a Deputy Inspector General of Indore. Even though the superstar’s ancestors were the Alakozai Pashtuns, he has been brought up following both the Muslim and Hindu customs.
Dabangg star’s father Salim Khan married Sushila Charak i.e. Salma Khan who is actually Dogra Rajput. It is also worth pointing out that there has been no dearth of Hindi cinema fans in Afghanistan. Their love for Bollywood is so much that the people of Afghanistan learned Hindi just by watching Bollywood films.
Meanwhile, Salman Khan was last seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which was helmed by Prabhudeva. He will be next seen in ‘Tiger 3’, ‘Antim: The Final Truth’, ‘Pathan’ and ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’.
