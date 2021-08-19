Advertisement

Salman Khan is the superstar of Bollywood. He enjoys a massive fan following and is cited as one of the most commercially successful actors of Indian cinema. But did you know the superstar has a special connection with Afghanistan? Scroll down to know more.

Ever since the Taliban took control over Kabul, chaos erupted in Afghanistan. People in the country are willing to leave everything and run away. Many celebrities took to social media and reacted to the situation of unrest in Afghanistan. They also prayed for the citizens of the country.

Advertisement

Amidst the chaos, ABP News reveals that superstar Salman Khan’s family lineage can be traced back to Afghanistan. His great-grandfather Anwar Khan, a Pathan, had fled from Afghanistan and settled in Bhopal. Late Anwar Khan also served in the cavalry of the British Indian Army.