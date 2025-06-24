Jitendra Kumar’s Panchayat Season 4 has finally dropped, and it’s already sparking serious conversation online. Fans flocked to X (formerly Twitter) after binge-watching the new season as soon as Prime Video dropped it a day early.

But while some are calling it a “masterclass in storytelling,” others are struggling to connect with its slower pacing and shift in tone. As the series dives deeper into politics, love angles, and emotional battles, the response has been anything but mixed. Here’s what fans are saying on X:

Some Fans Praised The Show’s Simplicity & Storytelling

The fourth season takes time, focusing more on character arcs than punchlines. For many, that worked beautifully. One user took to X and wrote, “PanchayatSeason4 is not just a show it’s an institution of cinema. A masterclass in storytelling, screenplay & emotion. It makes you laugh, it makes you cry every frame speaks. Some victories don’t bring joy Some victories hurt more than defeats That’s real. That’s #Panchayat.”

.#PanchayatSeason4 is not just a show it’s an institution of cinema.

A masterclass in storytelling, screenplay & emotion

It makes you laugh, it makes you cry every frame speaks. Some victories don’t bring joy

Some victories hurt more than defeats

That’s real. That’s #Panchayat pic.twitter.com/YT5fiRmVBu — Kushagra Saxena🇮🇳 (@KushagraSaxena_) June 24, 2025

Another fan beautifully captured the show’s magic in the quietest moments and wrote, “Panchayat S4 is a masterclass in simplicity. Sachiv ji aur Rinky ki love story ne dil jeet liya – bina drama ke, bas khamoshiyon mein pyaar. Aur Pradhan ji? Unki pradhani mein ab samajh hai, sirf kursi ka garv nahi. Ek shaandar, grounded season.”

Panchayat S4 is a masterclass in simplicity.

Sachiv ji aur Rinky ki love story ne dil jeet liya – bina drama ke, bas khamoshiyon mein pyaar.

Aur Pradhan ji? Unki pradhani mein ab samajh hai, sirf kursi ka garv nahi.

Ek shaandar, grounded season! 🙌🏽#panchayatseason4 — Arun Thakor (@oyegoldie) June 24, 2025

Other Viewers Missed The Humor & Essence Of Earlier Seasons

As much as fans appreciated the sincerity, many missed the old-school Panchayat flavour. The humor that once defined the series seemed to be in short supply. One user wrote, “panchayatseason4 is a step up but feels stretched with less humor. The love angle adds charm but lacks depth. Prahlad’s role shows promise & Pradhan’s arc could be key next season. A tighter screenplay is needed else dragging it further may do more harm than good.”

#panchayatseason4 is a step up but feels stretched with less humor. The love angle adds charm but lacks depth. Prahlad’s role shows promise & Pradhan’s arc could be key next season. A tighter screenplay is needed else dragging it further may do more harm than good.#Review #Prime — Vaibhav Bhardwaj (@Vbhardwaj08) June 24, 2025

Others echoed a similar sentiment—good vibes, but not quite the spark of past seasons, and penned down, “Panchayat S4 could’ve been a lot better. The emotional beats were decent, but the comedy lacked the charm of earlier seasons. Enjoyable in parts but felt dragged and dull at times. A few good moments, but overall just a decent season.”

Panchayat S4 could’ve been a lot better. The emotional beats were decent, but the comedy lacked the charm of earlier seasons. Enjoyable in parts but felt dragged and dull at times. A few good moments, but overall just a decent season. #panchayatseason4 pic.twitter.com/BJmGdzd6wM — GUPPI (@GUppi60) June 24, 2025

Some Were Left Dissatisfied By The Pace & Political Drama

Not everyone was convinced by Season 4’s slower pace and political drama. For some, the magic simply didn’t show up. Reacting to season 4 and X user wrote, “Watched #panchayatseason4 on #PanchayatOnPrime. I feel this is not so good like other three. This time less story and more dragging. So keep your expectations low this time I doubt if you feel happy post watch.”

Watched #panchayatseason4 on #PanchayatOnPrime

I feel this is not so good like other three. This time less story and more dragging. So keep your expectations low this time I doubt if you feel happy post watch — Mukesh (@Politics24by7) June 24, 2025

Another user posted, “Sorry to say, but Panchayat Season 4 is a letdown. The election drama feels overstuffed, with too much chaos and unnecessary complexity in the scenes. It lost the charm and simplicity we loved.”

Sorry to say, but Panchayat Season 4 is a letdown. The election drama feels overstuffed, with too much chaos and unnecessary complexity in the scenes. It lost the charm and simplicity we loved. #PanchayatSeason4 — Sakshi Litoriya (@SakshiLitoriya_) June 24, 2025

I recently watched *Panchayat* Season 4, and it didn’t leave the same impact as the previous three seasons. It felt like the acting, screenplay, and direction had changed somewhat, with the simplicity that characterized earlier seasons noticeably absent.#panchayatseason4 pic.twitter.com/t2dn7gOJCH — RealOneDeepak ‎ 𝕏꙰ (@realonedeepak) June 24, 2025

Enjoyable but not perfect!! Missing the charm and emotional depth of the last 3 seasons.

Still worth a watch for the performances and rural vibe, but the magic feels a bit diluted.

⭐️⭐️⭐️ (3/5)#PanchayatSeason4 pic.twitter.com/BHEGe5gEjI — VIKRAM RATHORE REDDY VANGA (@TonyStarkePapa) June 24, 2025

#panchayatseason4

Compared to previous three seasons…it’s weak…

But still miles apart than other shows….

Entire season was s set up for upcoming season…. Hope next time the dont drag the story like in this season and keep the theme of light hearted comedy intact — Christopher (@Soldier2201) June 24, 2025

Just Binge Watch #panchayatseason4 This time Fulera feels more politics than comedy but Still You will get good time .The best things is of the markers are not scared to going forward in the Storyline. My rating is ⭐⭐⭐💫 3.5/5 #Panchayat5 will more fun. #PanchayatOnPrime — Siddharth Dev Tiwari ✿ (@18Sidtiwari) June 24, 2025

Panchayat Season 4: The Final Word

If Seasons 1–3 were about laughter in the slow life of Fulera, Season 4 shifts gears. It’s more mature, more emotional, and more politically charged. Whether that’s a good thing or not depends on what you loved about the show in the first place.

Check out the trailer of Panchayat Season 4 below:

