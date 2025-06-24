Here’s What Netizens Are Saying About Panchayat Season 4!
Jitendra Kumar’s Panchayat Season 4 has finally dropped, and it’s already sparking serious conversation online. Fans flocked to X (formerly Twitter) after binge-watching the new season as soon as Prime Video dropped it a day early.

But while some are calling it a “masterclass in storytelling,” others are struggling to connect with its slower pacing and shift in tone. As the series dives deeper into politics, love angles, and emotional battles, the response has been anything but mixed. Here’s what fans are saying on X:

Some Fans Praised The Show’s Simplicity & Storytelling

The fourth season takes time, focusing more on character arcs than punchlines. For many, that worked beautifully. One user took to X and wrote, “PanchayatSeason4 is not just a show it’s an institution of cinema. A masterclass in storytelling, screenplay & emotion. It makes you laugh, it makes you cry every frame speaks. Some victories don’t bring joy Some victories hurt more than defeats That’s real. That’s #Panchayat.”

Another fan beautifully captured the show’s magic in the quietest moments and wrote, “Panchayat S4 is a masterclass in simplicity. Sachiv ji aur Rinky ki love story ne dil jeet liya – bina drama ke, bas khamoshiyon mein pyaar. Aur Pradhan ji? Unki pradhani mein ab samajh hai, sirf kursi ka garv nahi. Ek shaandar, grounded season.”

Other Viewers Missed The Humor & Essence Of Earlier Seasons

As much as fans appreciated the sincerity, many missed the old-school Panchayat flavour. The humor that once defined the series seemed to be in short supply. One user wrote, “panchayatseason4 is a step up but feels stretched with less humor. The love angle adds charm but lacks depth. Prahlad’s role shows promise & Pradhan’s arc could be key next season. A tighter screenplay is needed else dragging it further may do more harm than good.”

Others echoed a similar sentiment—good vibes, but not quite the spark of past seasons, and penned down, “Panchayat S4 could’ve been a lot better. The emotional beats were decent, but the comedy lacked the charm of earlier seasons. Enjoyable in parts but felt dragged and dull at times. A few good moments, but overall just a decent season.”

Some Were Left Dissatisfied By The Pace & Political Drama

Not everyone was convinced by Season 4’s slower pace and political drama. For some, the magic simply didn’t show up. Reacting to season 4 and X user wrote, “Watched #panchayatseason4 on #PanchayatOnPrime. I feel this is not so good like other three. This time less story and more dragging. So keep your expectations low this time I doubt if you feel happy post watch.”

Another user posted, “Sorry to say, but Panchayat Season 4 is a letdown. The election drama feels overstuffed, with too much chaos and unnecessary complexity in the scenes. It lost the charm and simplicity we loved.”

Check out more reactions below:

Panchayat Season 4: The Final Word

If Seasons 1–3 were about laughter in the slow life of Fulera, Season 4 shifts gears. It’s more mature, more emotional, and more politically charged. Whether that’s a good thing or not depends on what you loved about the show in the first place.

Check out the trailer of Panchayat Season 4 below:

