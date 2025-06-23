After three much-loved seasons, viewers are now waiting with bated breath for the arrival of Panchayat Season 4, which premieres on Amazon Prime Video on June 24, 2025. If you love the rustic charm and simple storytelling that define Panchayat, some other heartfelt village-centric films have similar warmth, realism, and relatable characters. Here are three beautifully crafted movies you can stream on OTT right now to fill the gap until Phulera’s next chapter arrives on your screen.

3. Village Rockstars (2017)

Streaming On – Netflix

– Netflix IMDb Rating – 7.2/10

– 7.2/10 Directed By – Rima Das

Plot: The heartwarming Assamese language drama follows a ten-year-old girl named Dhunu (played by Bhanita Das), who lives in poverty in rural Assam. After seeing a group of boys performing at a local event, she dreams of forming a rock band of her own. Defying societal norms and with the support of her single mother, Dhunu starts saving money to buy a guitar to achieve her dream.

2. Kadvi Hawa (2017)

Streaming On – Amazon Prime Video & Zee5

– Amazon Prime Video & Zee5 IMDb Rating – 7.9/10

– 7.9/10 Directed By – Nila Madhab Panda

Plot: Set in the drought-stricken village of Mahua against the backdrop of climate change, the film follows the story of an old, blind, and impoverished farmer, Hedu, who is quite worried about his depressed and helpless son. To protect him from a big debt, he strikes a deal with a ruthless loan recovery agent and asks him to waive off his son’s loan. But the deal comes at a great cost to Hedu. The hard-hitting film features Sanjay Mishra, Ranvir Shorey, and Tillotama Shome in the main roles.

1. Kumbalangi Nights (2019)

Streaming On – Amazon Prime Video

– Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating – 8.5/10

– 8.5/10 Directed By – Madhu C. Narayanan

Plot: The Malayalam romantic comedy-drama is set in the fishing village of Kumbalangi in Kerala. The basic story revolves around four brothers—Saji, Bobby, Bonny, and Frankie—who live under the same roof in a small and dysfunctional home. Although they often clash with each other, they come together as a family when one of the brothers needs their support. The film features Soubin Shahir, Shane Nigam, Fahadh Faasil, and Sreenath Bhasi in major roles.

