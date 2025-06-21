Sony Entertainment Television returns with a thrilling yet terrifying story – Aami Dakini, a supernatural drama that combines horror with a strong emotional core. The show, which is set to premiere on June 23, 2025, will air every Monday through Friday at 8:00 PM on Sony TV, with episodes also being available on Sony LIV. After successfully scaring audiences with Aahat, Sony is diving back into horror – this time with a romantic angle.

A Spirit Bound By Love

Aami Dakini follows the story of Dakini, a spirit who is not out to scare people for revenge, but is waiting to reunite with her lost love. She had a tragic end in her previous life before she could be with the one she loved. Now, her soul returns, still searching for her true love, who has been reborn.

Actress Sheen Dass plays the role of Dakini. She said this is her first time playing a ghost on TV. In an exclusive interview with TOI TV, the actress said, “I’ve never done something like this on TV before. It’s my first time doing something like this for TV. The look is very bold, and it justifies the role. There’s a lot of emotion that is driving the horror in the show. I saw a lot of horror movies. There’s a certain way the character had to walk, talk, and do everything, so there’s a lot of preparation that went behind not just the physical aspect but also the emotional.”

Sheen further describes the character and added, “There are two aspects of my role — one of a 100-year-old and another is of a girl who was a great musician. The show will portray that her love is timeless, and she is in love with her boyfriend. The character will wait for her boyfriend to be reincarnated so that she can finally reunite with him.”

The tone of the show makes me think of Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree movie, in which a ghost woman possesses a town with her own emotional narrative. Aami Dakini promises a similar mix of mystery, sadness, and love.

Echoes of the Past With a Horror Touch

The teaser of the show is already making waves. It had a seriously creepy bride-type figure, with long nails, and she has a lantern in her hands. There is a haunting line that described, “There is a living corpse in love. No one knows who she is looking for.” This line aptly sets the tone for a series that is mixed with horror and a core of deep emotion.

Though the other cast members haven’t been announced yet, the initial glimpses indicate Aami Dakini would be a combination of thrills, drama, and romance. It is a ghost story, but one that has a heart. So, if you’re someone who enjoys emotional stories with a twist of mystery, don’t miss Aami Dakini—starting June 23, 2025, on Sony TV and Sony LIV.

Check out the Promo of Aami Dakini below:

