Shakti Kapoor’s darling daughter, Shraddha Kapoor, is one of the most successful actresses in the industry. Despite having a background in the entertainment industry, the Stree 2 actress shared her views on nepotism in an interview with GQ India. Shraddha said, “Despite being from the industry, my father (Shakti Kapoor) wasn’t making any calls to get me work. He was always a strong advocate of individualism.”

“He said, ‘I made it on my own and you have to do it too. Face your battles. Don’t rely on me.’ This made me experience rejection and failure on a very personal level. Until Aashiqui happened, it was very difficult to convince people to cast me,” Shraddha Kapoor added.

Trending

Well, Shraddha has truly made it on her own and is one of the super-talented actresses. However, Shraddha has also been a part of superhit films like Baaghi 2, Ek Villain, Tu Jhooti Main Makkar, Stree 2, and many more. For the unversed, Shraddha Kapoor has multiple projects in the pipeline, such as Bhediya 2 and Stree 3.

For more such stories, check out Bollywood

Must Read: When Aamir Khan Wanted To Smoke In Front Of Amitabh Bachchan & Shah Rukh Khan Said, “Pehle Tu Thoda Door Se Pee…” – SRK’s Most Unexpected Advice!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News