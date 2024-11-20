Shraddha Kapoor is currently the talk of the town after her blockbuster Stree 2. She is among the highest-paid actresses in the Hindi film industry and will have a success ratio of 100% this year, owing to the success of her horror comedy. The producers must be flocking in to work with her as she is rumored to join Hrithik Roshan’s most-awaited War 2. Scroll below for the deets.

Shraddha’s Stree 2 is her highest-grossing release. It is the sequel to her 2018 movie Stree, which kicked off Maddock’s Supernatural Universe and was a big commercial success. Meanwhile, Hrithik’s film is part of YRF’s Spy-Universe, besides Pathaan and the Tiger franchise. Another female-led SpyVerse movie, Alpha, is in production. It is being led by Alia Bhatt, and Hrithik is rumored to be her mentor in it.

Shraddha Kapoor is being praised widely for her performance in Stree 2 and is currently on cloud nine. Her fans got doubly excited when a media report claimed that the actress might appear alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in War 2—according to a report by Hindustan Times via TimesNowNews suggested that she might be in talks to shake a leg with Hrithik and the RRR star.

War 2 is being helmed by Ayan Mukerji, and Kiara Advani is in the lead role. Therefore, Shraddha Kapoor will only be in the movie for this reportedly special dance number. Besides the War sequel, Shraddha’s name has been linked with Dhoom 4 as well. The speculations claim that she will reunite with Ranbir Kapoor for this potential sequel in the Dhoom franchise. For the unversed, Shraddha and RK worked together in last year’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar.

If the rumors are true, seeing Shraddha Kapoor in movies under the YRF banner will be interesting because of their old feud. Many might know, but for those who do not know, Shraddha did not part ways with Yash Raj Films on good terms because she reportedly chose Aashiqui 2 over Aurangzeb and broke her contract with YRF. She broke her three-film contract with the production house when she received Aashiqui 2’s offer and did the right thing. She took a calculated risk, and her last film with YRF was Luv Ka The End. Her romance drama, Aashiqui 2, made her star overnight and was a turning point in her career.

The makers have not confirmed whether Shraddha Kapoor will appear in for a special dance number with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in War 2. It is also unknown how she would be related to the film’s plot—whether she would have a more significant role in the franchise or if it is only because of her star status after giving a blockbuster, Stree 2.

On the professional front, Shraddha Kapoor has Nikhil Dwivedi‘s Naagin in the pipeline and is scheduled to go on the floors next year. Meanwhile, Hrithik’s War 2 is expected to be released in August next year.

