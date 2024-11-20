Dheeraj Sarna’s political drama The Sabarmati Report is flourishing at the Indian box office. Vikrant Massey has been ensuring that he replicates the massive success of 12th Fail, as his latest release remains on the same lines. It has now surpassed the collections made on the first Monday. Scroll below for updates on day 5.

Released on November 15, TSR opened to mixed reviews from the audience and critics. Viewers praised the performances by Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Riddhi Dogra. However, the allegedly diplomatic storyline left many disappointed as the initial promos promised the “truth” behind the incident. The good thing is that there remains good buzz around the film, regardless. So far, the box office collections in the first week have remained on similar lines as the opening day earnings.

The Sabarmati Report Box Office Collection Day 5

Vikrant Massey’s film earned 1.37 crores on the first Tuesday. The political drama witnessed a growth of 11% compared to 1.23 crores earned on day 4. The overall box office collections now stand at 9.31 crores. The signs are positive, and if the film maintains this momentum, it could be another successful Bollywood affair in 2024.

The Sabarmati Report vs 12th Fail

Virkant’s last super-hit, 12th Fail, had raked in earnings of 9.85 crores in five days. This means that TSR isn’t very far. The current difference between both biggies is only 0.54 crores.

However, there remains one big factor that could restrict The Sabarmati Report from replicating its success. 12th Fail was made on a budget of only 20 crores, which helped the makers earn more returns. The Sabarmati Report is made on a budget of approximately 50 crores, which may make it difficult to gain the super-hit verdict if mixed word-of-mouth eventually takes over.

Budget vs Box Office Collection

Currently, TSR has recovered only 19.7% of the total budget. But there’s no big release until December 5, when Pushpa 2 hits the theatres. If Vikrant Massey’s film continues its strong momentum, it could triumph at the box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest box office updates here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Singham Again Box Office Day 19 (Early Trends): Ajay Devgn Is Almost 1.7 Crore Away To Lose This Battle To Kartik Aaryan!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News