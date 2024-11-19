Suriya starrer Kanguva has been performing okayishly at the Hindi box office, thanks to the stardom of Disha Patani and Bobby Deol. The film, in five days, stands at 11.25 crore total after beating every single Hindi version of Kollywood film released in 2024.

Kanguva Hindi Box Office Day 5

On the fifth day, Monday, November 18, the film witnessed a major drop in the Hindi version, earning only 0.7 crore at the box office compared to the 2.5 crore on Sunday! This seems like a wrapping-up session for the film on cards with its Hindi version!

In fact, the Hindi version of the film which was ruling as compared to other languages since day 2, finally surrendered as the Telugu version earned 1 crore at the box office on day 5.

Here is the language wise breakdown of the film for 5 days at the box office.

Tamil: 32.65 crore Hindi: 11.25 crore Telugu: 12.6 crore Kannada: 0.13 crore Malayalam: 0.12 crore Total: 56.75 crore

Beats Jailer Hindi, But Impossible To Hit The Next Target

After surpassing every single Kollywood release of 2024 (Hindi version), Kanguva Hindi has surpassed the collections of Rajinikanth’s Jailer Hindi and Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu. However, it might not axe the next Kollywood-Hindi target, which is Ponniyin Selvan 2’s 15 crore. Forget about Leo Hindi’s 32.21 crore. So, clearly, after axing every single Kollywood Hindi release of 2024, it would be impossible for Kanguva to beat every single Hindi Kollywood release of 2023.

Here is the daily breakdown of Suriya’s film at the Hindi box office.

Day 1: 3.5 crore

Day 2: 2.4 crore

Day 3: 2.15 crore

Day 4: 2.5 crore

Day 5: 0.7 crore

Total: 11.25 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

