Vikrant Massey’s The Sabarmati Report managed to maintain the drop on Monday, earning in the same range as the opening day. The film’s future will be decided based on the numbers coming in through the week. Currently, it stands at 7.9 crore in four days at the box office.

The Sabarmati Report Box Office Collection Day 4

On the fourth day, Monday, November 18, the film witnessed a drop of almost 60% at the box office, earning 1.23 crore, almost in the same range as the opening day. However, the drop margin should not be concerning since Sunday was obviously much higher.

Starring Vikrant Massey, Ridhi Dogra, and Raashii Khanna, the film is a decent blend of political intrigue, social commentary, and personal struggles. Moreover, positive word-of-mouth is helping it grow gradually.

Here is the daily breakdown of the Sabarmati Report at the Indian box office.

Day 1: 1.41 crore

Day 2: 2.18 crore

Day 3: 3.12 crore

Day 4: 1.23 crore

Total: 7.9 crore

Still Need 10 Crore To Become 2nd Highest Grosser

The film currently stands at 7.9 crore net collection in India and is Vikrant Massey’s third highest-grosser, since day 1 as it surpassed the entire lifetime collection of his fourth-highest grosser A Death In The Gunj! However, the actor now needs a massive 10 crore to become the second highest-grossing film of his career.

While the film was initially trending on the lines of Vikrant’s last super hit, 12th Fail, it seems like a distant dream to surpass the collections of his second-highest grosser as well.

Here is the box office collection of Vikrant Massey’s highest-grossing films.

12th Fail: 51.93 crore Lipstick Under My Burkha: 18.05 crore The Sabarmati Report: 7.94 crore A Death In The Gunj: 0.96 crore

