Vikrant Massey’s 12th Fail won hearts and box office numbers when it collected 51.93 crore at the box office last year. Helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the film was inspired by the real-life story of an IAS officer, Manoj Sharma, and his wife. Manoj’s struggle story made everyone emotional.

The movie was loved by the audiences and critics alike. In fact, it was everyone’s pick in a few months since it surpassed every film of 2023 and was trending at number 1 on IMDb’s global list.

Now, the film seems to be geared towards ruling another country, with its release in China. According to a report by India Today, Vikrant Massey has himself confirmed that 12th Fail is ready to release in China.

This news rekindles the hope of another phenomenal box office run for the film since China has always loved struggle stories from India. In the past, Dangal, Secret Superstar, Hindi Medium, and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha have earned exceedingly well at the Chinese box office.

Eyeing 1970 Crore Globally?

The highest-grossing Hindi film currently is Aamir Khan’s Dangal, thanks to its Chinese release. The film created hysteria in the country, and Aamir Khan promoted the film well. It would be interesting to see if 12th Fail, an equally epic film, eyes the record and comes close to Dangal’s terrific number – 1970 crore globally!

The Biggest China Record!

Another huge record for an Indian film in China is also credited to Aamir Khan’s Dangal. The real story of the Phogat family, which collected 100 crore in a single day, is an unmatchable record in the history of Hindi films. Will 12th Fail be able to generate the same hysteria?

Recently, in a conversation with India Today, Vikrant Massey confirmed, “After a long time, something like this happened. I am very, really excited about it that 12th Fail will be released on over 20,000 screens in China. I will travel to China to promote it. The filmmakers had been working toward its release in China. There is a huge demand for Hindu cinema in China. The country has given us more than 20,000 screens for the 12th Fail release. China caters to the entertainment industry.”

For the unversed, Dangal was the widest Hindi release in China, with Aamir Khan’s film released on 9000 screens. With Vikrant‘s 12th Fail releasing on 20,000 screens, hopefully, the film will bring magical numbers from the Chinese box office.

