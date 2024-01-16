The Sabarmati Report: 12th Fail Actor Vikrant Massey's Next Film Is A Story That Shook The Entire Nation - 5 Things We Know About The Controversial Story!

Vikrant Massey was the star of the year 2023. It must have been one of the lucky days for Indian Cinema when Vidhu Vinod Chopra decided to cast the actor in his ‘dream come true’ story, 12th Fail. After the phenomenal success and ample amount of applause, the actor has moved on to his next film – The Sabarmati Report.

Vikrant has been an actor par excellence ever since he made his debut on Television with a show called Dhoom Machao Dhoom that aired on Disney India. However, he shot to stardom while playing Shyam in Colors TV’s Balika Vadhu!

His transition from TV to film was very smooth. He started from Vikramaditya Motwane’s Lootera, where he played Ranveer Singh‘s friend. His performance was so impressive that he next turned into a breakthrough star with Zoya Akhtar‘s Dil Dhadakne Do. Over the years, he has been a part of many projects and made an impact through every single performance. After 12th Fail, he finally got his due as a solo lead.

While Vikrant Massey carried the weight of the film on his shoulders, his next project is titled The Sabarmati Project. Here are five things we currently know about the film.

The Starcast

Along with Vikrant Massey, the film also stars Rashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra. Meanwhile, Rashii is a powerhouse performer who was last seen in the web series Farzi. She made her Bollywood debut in 2013, playing John Abraham’s wife in Madras Cafe. Ridhi Dogra made her Bollywood debut in Lakadbaggha, and she made her mark with Jawan.

The Story

The Sabarmati Report is based on the true incident that happened in 2002 with the Sabarmati Express close to the Godhra Railway Station. The Sabarmati Express was set on fire, which followed the gut-wrenching Gujarat riots in 2002.

The Director

The film will be directed by Ranjan Chandel, who has previously directed web-series Grahan. The film will be produced by Ekta Kapoor and Balaji Telefilms. Interestingly, Ranjan Chandel’s Grahan also dealt with the 1984 Anti-Sikh riots, and the web series revolved around the same.

The Controversy

Godhra Incident was termed as the Godhra Kand, and the 2002 Gujarat riots followed the unfortunate incident. A powerful film on the same was Naseeruddin Shah and Sarika starrer Parzania. Sushant Singh Rajput‘s debut film Kai Po Che also dealt with the plot as a part of the narrative. Both films did not trigger any controversy, and hopefully, The Sabarmati Report also presents a balanced picture minus the propaganda.

Release Date

The film is releasing on 3rd May 2024. More details about the same are awaited. In an era where films like The Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story have churned out phenomenal numbers, hopefully, The Sabarmati Report will make a difference.

Have a look at the announcement teaser of the film.

