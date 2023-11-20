Sushant Singh Rajput‘s untimely demise left fans stunned. Industry friends were also taken aback as SSR left a gaping hole in the film industry. Even 3 years after his death, his fans regularly share his old videos. Recently, an old video of SSR and Shah Rukh Khan has surfaced on the internet and it is adorable!

The old video of Sushant and SRK is from their interaction at the IIFA Awards stage. In the video, Sushant Singh Rajput is seen wearing a dhoti kurta to promote his film Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! The actor revealed in the video that he is a big fan of Shah Rukh Khan and often imitated him.

On stage, Sushant took the Pathaan actor’s permission to show how he used to imitate SRK in college. SSR imitated SRK’s famous line from Chak De! India and even went down on one knee, in true Shah Rukh Khan style! The Jawan actor was so impressed that he went ahead and hugged him. What an iconic moment!

Many SSR fans commented on the video. One wrote, “You will be remembered our superstar Sushant Singh Rajput.. may your soul rest in peace…Om Shanti..,” while another wrote, “@princesstashu see I told you the IIFA video was misleading. SRK cared about this boy.”

Earlier in an interview with HT, Sushant had spoken about being a big SRK fan. He said, “I was a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan. I remember watching Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) and thinking now here’s a cool dude. He is a great performer, but that’s not what impacted me most: Shah Rukh helped me sort out my confusion about who I should be.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Jawan. Fans are now eagerly waiting for the release of Dunki. The film is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and also stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. Will Dunki be as big a hit

