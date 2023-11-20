Rishi Kapoor was a man who never minced his words; be it sharing about his mistakes or boasting about his achievements, he owned up all. He once owned up to the fact that he almost destroyed his relationship with his son Ranbir Kapoor, despite Neetu Singh advising him to think and ponder upon the same.

Ranbir and Rishi ji had very strict relationship dynamics, which could never turn friendly. In many of her interviews, Neetu Kapoor shared how she was also a strict mother, but her husband was stricter, which created a void between him and his children – Ranbir and Riddhima.

During one of his interviews, Rishi Kapoor talked about the time when Ranbir Kapoor moved out of his house to spend time with his then-girlfriend Katrina Kaif, and his decision to move out for ‘space’ did not go down well with the Kapoor senior and his wife who called it a ‘major setback.’

In 2015, while Rishi Ji was in a conversation with Mumbai Mirror, he heartbreakingly talked about the void that was created in his and Neetu Kapoor’s wife after Ranbir Kapoor moved out. He compared the situation with him and Neetu Kapoor moving out after tying the knot.

The Agneepath actor revealed how Raj Kapoor gave him space when he wanted to build a separate life and home with Neetu Kapoor. So they understood when Ranbir needed space and decided to move out to build a home with his then-girlfriend!

Rishi Kapoor asserted the fact that Ranbir Kapoor had only one room in their house, which might not have been enough for a 33-year-old man. However, his revelation was heartbreaking when he admitted, “I know I’ve screwed up my relationship with Ranbir even though my wife kept telling me about what I was doing. It’s now too late to change it; both of us will not be able to adjust to the change. It’s like there’s this glass wall; we can see each other, we can talk, but that’s it. He doesn’t live with us anymore, which is also a very big setback to Neetu and me.”

Rishi Kapoor even called Ranbir a great son in the same interview. Meanwhile, Ranbir, who did not share a great rapport with his father, tried connecting with him while he was fighting probably the final battle of his life.

While receiving an award, the Animal actor opened up on how he and his father are bonding over films. Ranbir Kapoor even revealed that Rishi Kapoor was insecure as an actor and was afraid he wouldn’t be able to act well once he resumed. RK even talked about how his mother, Neetu Kapoor, had been the armor bearer in those testing times.

Check out his heartwarming video here.



