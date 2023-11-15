Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor are history that screams the definition of toxicity. For those coming late, the two share a cordial relationship now, but once upon a time, they dated and announced their love to the world painting the town. However, they parted ways, and clearly not on an amicable note since DP went berserk asking RK to endorse condoms on an episode of Koffee with Karan then.

DP even had RK’s name tattooed on her neck while she was dating him. However, she did not approve of him as a good boyfriend, and Ranbir failed to come across as a caring partner then as well. At least, an old video of Deepika and Ranbir says so.

A video that was shared on the Instagram handle planetdeepika shared a clip from some chat show where Ranbir Kapoor was in conversation with Karan Johar. He was shown an AV where his then-girlfriend scored him negative! Deepika said, “Ranbir as a boyfriend is pathetic. If there was a minus scale, he would top the minus scale. If you’re feeling cold, he’ll never give you his jacket. Instead, he will give you two hot water bottles and think you’ll suddenly feel warm.”

When Karan Johar took a dig at Ranbir, he hesitatingly said, “All true. That’s me. That’s the real me.” The internet reacted to this video and called Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone as red flags. Some pointed out how RK was a toxic man way before Alia Bhatt revealed Ranbir’s ‘wipe off that lipstick’ comment.

A user wrote, “He’s always such a sport. Never complains. He knows he’s privileged, and nobody is really interested in hearing about his struggles.” Another comment read, “OK, so where does the chivalry line stop and chauvinism begin for this kinda sh*t?” One more user pointed out, “Two biggest red flags ever.”

There were many who called out the Jawan actress for dissing her then-boyfriend in public. A user commented, “I love Ranbir. He never bitches or complains about anyone. Deepika has spoken so much bad about him. Still, he didn’t utter a single word.” Another comment read, “Deepika – worsttt red flag ever.” One more comment read, “If someone talks sh*t about their ex, they are the real sh*tty ones!!” A user even asked DP about her jacket comment and said, “Why should he give his jacket? He is cold, too. Bro, it is the era of equality; enjoy the benefits and the bad sides too.”

A user even questioned Ranbir Kapoor’s toxicity and wrote, “So funny how the comment section is all over Deepika and not seeing the problem with Ranbir’s toxicity. He doesn’t give a f*ck and accepts it without any apologies since he’s privileged and simply doesn’t give a f*ck smh.”

