Apart from his fitness and the number of movies he does in a year, Akshay Kumar is also known for his spontaneity. Time and again, we have seen the superstar giving epic comeback to his fans or reporters at events. One such incident is from 2016 when he was asked for his take on Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut’s legal battle in Bollywood. It’s been years since the Krrish 3 actors have been making headlines for their alleged relationship, followed by an ugly breakup.

In several interviews, the Manikarnika actress leveled serious allegations against the actor, making shocking revelations against him and adding that their affair was the reason behind his divorce from Sussanne Khan. While a lot has already been said and written about their controversial affair, we bring you an old video that will leave you in splits. Scroll down for details.

In 2016, Akshay Kumar, along with Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, and Jacqueline Fernandez, attended a Housefull 3 event, and there, Khiladi Kumar was asked about the legal battle between Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut. Giving it a hilarious turn, the actor responded, “Bollywood me kaha chal raha hai, meri building me chal raha hai.” His candid and spontaneous answer not only left the audience in splits but also his co-stars.

Hearing his response, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, and Jacqueline Fernandez laughed out for a long time. However, he quickly switched to serious mode and Akshay Kumar told the reporter, “Hum yehi chahenge ki sab kuch khatam hojaye aachi tarah aur sab theek hojaye.” (All I want is it to end and for everything to get resolved peacefully. That is what the whole thing is … it shouldn’t happen. The time will come now. It has to stop now. Everything will be solved, let’s hope for that.) Watch the video below:

For the uninitiated, Hrithik Roshan and Akshay Kumar used to live in the same building, hence the joke.

On the work front, after the success of Oh My God 2 and the release of Mission Raniganj, Akshay Kumar has his plate full of different projects, including Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Soorarai Pottru Remake, Sky Force, Shankara and Singham Again.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on this old video? Do let us know.

