Salman Khan, one of the A-listers of Bollywood, once used to host a reality show, Dus ka Dum, where he used to ask questions to the celebs who would grace the show. Once, Riteish Deshmukh and Govinda had appeared on the show and had created quite a buzz because of their controversial double-meaning jokes. Don’t believe us? Watch the clip we stumbled upon today as it is resurfacing on the internet once again.

Govinda, Salman and Riteish are all quite popular actors in Bollywood and share a friendly bond with each other. Chichi and Sallu bhai had also worked together in the movie Partner, an iconic comedy family drama.

In the video clip as shared by one of Salman Khan’s fan pages on Instagram, Govinda and Riteish Deshmukh could be seen playing Dus ka Dum with Salman. Khan can be seen giving mangoes to each one of them when Govinda said “humlog ghas khate hai aam nahi”. To this, Salman further asked how he likes to eat his mango and could be heard saying, “You like it like kato aur khao ya chuso aur khao?” To that, Govinda said, “hor nahi kya” and Salman further revealed “depend karta hai mood par agar ghar pe baithe ho toh ya kahin bahar wahar gaye…”

At this moment, Riteish Deshmukh interrupted Salman Khan and said, “Agar aam chhota ho toh chus kar khana acha hota hai…” and left everyone there in splits. Salman Khan further asked him more hilariously, “Kyun aapko bade aam mein kya problem hai?” And everyone could be seen mischievously laughing. Riteish then concluded by saying “Aam aam hota hai as long as it tastes good they are more than welcome.”

Check out the video clip here:

One of the netizens commented in there, “Yaha aam ki baat to katai nahi ho rahi h.”

While another one read, “Tu samja ? Nai tu nai samja… 😂”

Another one wrote, ““Aam aam hota hai, as long as it tastes good, it’s more than welcome” 😂😂🥭🥭 The fucking spontaneity 😂”

Did you get the double-meaning joke that lay between the lines of what Riteish Deshmukh and Salman Khan said?

