Karan Johar and his show Koffee with Karan is a Pandora box. You open it, and voila – all the sins done by the Bollywood stars are just there. The b*tching, the gossip, the calling out, the digs, the subtle hints, the credits, the makeovers, every possible thing you can think of, just search for a KWK incident and the unthinkable would have been said and done on that infamous couch!

In this throwback story, we take you back to the time when Bollywood and its leading men seem to have been obsessed with Kareena Kapoor’s as*. Kareena and Rani Mukerji appeared on the show together, where the ladies and their s*x appeals were pitted against each other.

Bollywood men of those times, Arjun Rampal, Fardeen Khan, Zayed Khan, Uday Chopra, and Riteish Deshmukh, rated their s*x appeal, but what caught everyone’s attention was how Fardeen and Uday could not seem to move over Kareena Kapoor Khan’s as* in the video. Scroll down more to know who won this battle.

The video shared on a Reddit community KareenaTheGoddess, shows Fardeen Khan calling her devastatingly gorgeous. He further said, “I find Kareena a lot s*xier, she’s got a cute as*.” Uday Chopra echoed the exact sentiment as he said, “I think Kareena is s*xier as she has got great as*.” Arjun Rampal maintained a diplomatic balance there as he called Kareena s*xy and gave a consolation prize to Rani for being beautiful.

However, we want to return to Fardeen Khan, as he had much more to say. The actor said, “Rani, you want to cuddle and take home to meet your mom while Bebo’s the one you take to Maldives.” He concluded his rating with a consolatory message to the Black actress: “Rani, you have a cute as* too but I think Bebo’s is just cuter.”

All the men rated Kareena Kapoor Khan above 9 on the s*x appeal meter, while Rani settled for an 8 mostly. Netizens called out Karan Johar‘s show for the audacity to run this competition and being cool about it. A user wrote, “This kind of crap only Johar uncle can come up with and still think it’s the coolest thing ever.” A user called out the segment s*xist and said the actresses had to bear it. The comment read, “What could Kareena and Rani do? Kareena’s career already suffered after saying no to kal ho na ho. This segment was pretty s*xist.”

Some users trolled the irony that Uday Chopra and Riteish are rating s*x appeals! A comment read, “LOL Uday Chopra, Zayed Khan, Fardeen Khan, Ritesh Deshmukh etc. are commenting on s*x appeal.” One more comment pointed out, “How degrading to rate women and gathering up points. In comparison, the actors aren’t even on the same level as them.” While another user shared how this would not have been tolerated today saying, “All these actors would be cancelled today for saying this.” One more user declared, “Casual misogyny is not funny.”

