Aditi Rao Hydari has been in Bollywood for more than a decade now. She rose to fame first in Malayalam and Telugu film industries and later paved her path in the Hindi film industry. The actress, over the years, has impressed her fans as a versatile actress who can play roles in period dramas as brilliantly as she can ace characters in commercial flicks. While her career graph has been impressive, it has not been easy. She once faced the bad experience of casting couch and how it impacted her.

As many actresses, Aditi once confessed to having been asked for s*xual favours in return for a role in a film. She refused the offer but faced its consequences later. Scroll on to learn more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While talking to Sunday Guardian, Aditi Rao Hydari shared her feelings about refusing the offer and said, “Not for one second do I regret that decision. I will always speak about the misuse of power which is there in every industry. But personally, I don’t want to dig up dirt and name names. I made my decision, and it was an empowered decision.”

The Jubilee actress further added, “I was like, how dare someone speak to me like that! For about eight months [after the incident], I didn’t get work, but I feel that decision made me stronger in my intention about the kind of work I wanted to do. The year 2013 was difficult for me as it was also the year I lost my father, but from 2014, everything kind of fell into place. Sometimes you need to see a situation, deal with it, get out and be very comfortable with it, and that’s how I felt.” For the unversed, Aditi Rao Hydari made her Bollywood debut around 2011 and rose to fame in 2013.

Finally, the Padmaavat actress encouraged others not to get cornered and to make their own path. She said, “If anyone has been misused and they are living with that unhappiness, then they have every right to speak out, and they should. If they don’t, it’s because of the fear of losing work. It’s about power play in the industry, and you should nip it in the bud.”

“What is the fear? That you won’t get work? If you are talented, the right people will call you. They need to understand why they are there in the film industry. If they are there for the love of the medium, they will get work. This is my naive belief, but I’m a living example of that,” she added.

Let us know what you think of Aditi’s confession, and for more such details, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Aamir Khan Scrapped The Entirely Shot ‘Aati Kya Khandala’ Song & Filmed It Again, Staying True To His ‘Mr Perfectionist’ Image!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News