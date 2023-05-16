Anurag Kashyap is one of the most celebrated filmmakers of Bollywood and has given many blockbuster films that will be cherished forever by movie lovers. However, his film Bombay Velvet which starred Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma in leading roles had drastically crashed at the box office. Recently, the filmmaker opened up about the film’s failure and confessed that he should have made the film the way his colleague Vikramaditya Motwane has made the web series Jubilee and should have not got fascinated with the budget he got for the film. Scroll below to read the details!

Bombay Velvet clocked eight years, and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap recalled what went wrong in making the film and admitted that if he would have not got overwhelmed with the budget and looked at it as 300 crore film that has to be made in 90 crore, he would have flourished. However, he chose to stand by his decision of casting Karan Johar, who had received a lot of flak for his acting in the film.

In an interview with Times of India, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap opened up about his film Bombay Velvet starring Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor. The film recently completed 8 years and the filmmaker feels he would have made a better film. He said, “Had I looked at it as an ambitious Rs 300 crore film that I was to make in Rs 90 crore, I would have flourished.”

Talking about casting Karan Johar as the villain of the film, Anurag said he believes he made the right choice. He said, “He didn’t let me down, I let him down.”

For the unversed, Karan Johar has not acted in many of the films since then after the film received very poor reviews. Interestingly, Karan had not charged a single penny for the film from Anurag Kashyap and received a cheque of Rs .11, PTI reported.

