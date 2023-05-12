The tabloid rumours are soon turning into reality! Parineeti Chopra is all set to get engaged to beau Raghav Chadha in the capital tomorrow. Her home has already been decked up with lights, do we need any other confirmation? Insiders reveal the guest list and big names like Karan Johar, and Sania Mirza will be a part of the celebrations. Scroll below for the latest scoop.

Pari and Raghav have been making noise over their romance since they first got spotted on a lunch date. They have been multiple times seen at the airport, blushing and avoiding questions related to their relationship. Her visit to Manish Malhotra raised speculations that she’s soon set to tie the knot with the AAP member.

The latest report by Pinkvilla suggests Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are getting engaged tomorrow in Delhi. A source close to the development informs, “While the engagement is happening tomorrow, the celebrations will begin from today as Pari and Raghav have planned a party for their family and close friends in Delhi. They want the guests to have a good time, and dance the night away, before the big day tomorrow. Pari’s brothers Sahaj and Shivang are overseeing all the arrangements.”

The report adds, “Meanwhile, Pari’s friends from the industry will reach Delhi tomorrow morning. Her close friends Sania Mirza, Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra are on the guestlist.”

Meanwhile, rumours also suggest Priyanka Chopra will attend the celebrations while ‘Jiju’ Nick Jonas will give the celebrations a miss. Another report by Hindustan Times suggests, “She (PeeCee) will be reaching Delhi on the 13th morning. Her husband Nick Jonas is not expected to accompany her, and it is yet to be seen if she brings her daughter, Malti as a surprise for the family.”

