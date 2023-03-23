Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are a power couple in the entertainment industry. After dating for a while, the two got married in 2018 and became one of the world’s favourite celebrity couples. Their PDA Instagram posts melt hearts, and how they speak about – and look – at each other makes even the most pessimistic believe in love.

Married for almost four years and now parents to a beautiful baby daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, the couple always manages to stay in the news. In 2019, the two grabbed the limelight after a video from the Jonas Brothers concert in the US went viral.

Priyanka Chopra and the singers’ parents, Kevin Jonas Sr and Denise Jonas attended a Jonas Brothers concert in the US. As the show ended and Nick and his brother walked off the stage, Priyanka and Kevin walked out of the venue. However, Priyanka found something on the ground: a white bra. Priyanka then hilariously picked it up, swung it over her shoulder and walked away. She even smiled and laughed as those around her cracked up too.

Priyanka Chopra captioned an Instagram story: “Collecting fan messages for the hubby! Happy to pass it along! LOL.” The actress also tagged her husband, Nick Jonas, on the post and proved to be one of the coolest wives alive with the single post. Take a look at the viral video below:

Here’s another angle:

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next in the rom-com Love Again and the Prime Video series Citadel. Regarding her character in the Citadel series, Priyanka said, “Nadia is a complex woman. She bears the weight of the world — as most women do. She doesn’t like to show her real feelings and weaknesses. She’s the toughest one in the room. She’s always making decisions, ensuring everyone gets home safely. And then you see her vulnerabilities when she’s alone, and I felt the burden of her character. It was just so much fun for me to chew into.”

