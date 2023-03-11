Priyanka Chopra’s journey in showbiz is nothing but inspiring. Despite all odds, Priyanka established herself as a leading lady in Bollywood and further made her name in Hollywood. While the actress has it all, still her confidence is rocked by merciless trolls and comments. She recently opened up about her encounter with rude remarks that left her in tears.

Priyanka is currently gearing up for the Amazon Prime show Citadel, which also stars Richard Madden. PeeCee will don a role of a spy in the upcoming show, which is also being made in Hindi with Varun Dhawan and Samantha in lead roles.

Ahead of the show’s release, Priyanka Chopra is all set for promotions. She recently sat down with Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke at the 2023 South by Southwest (SXSW) Film Festival and talked about how negative comments affect her. According to People, Priyanka Chopra mentioned how it is difficult to be in her shoes as she has intense pressure on her and is told: “many things that are difficult to hear.”

She recalled an incident that took place a day before and said, “Someone told me yesterday that I wasn’t sample-sized… I was hurt and I discussed it with my family, and I cried to my husband (Nick Jonas), and my team.” The actress further said how she felt bad about being told she is not “sample size” and questioned ho it is a problem. She added, “Most of us are not, and sample size is size 2.”

Talking about brutal comments, the Quantico actress said how things she has said are “misconstructed” and then people start saying “meanest and nastiest things” about her, her family and even her daughter. “I think sometimes people forget you are even human.”

As a solution to dealing with these comments, Priyanka Chopra said that she surrounds herself with people who love her and genuinely want to see her smile.

Priyanka has been in the industry for over two decades now and has several times opened up about the difference in paychecks for men and women. Finally, with Citadel, the actress achieved what she has fought for. Further in the conversation, she said, “I put in the same amount of investment and work, but I get paid much less.” However, it was Amazon Studios that took the initiative to pay the two co-stars equally and told Priyanka Chopra, “That’s what you deserve, you are co-leads, that’s just fair.”

Citadel is all set to arrive on Amazon Prime Video on April 28.

