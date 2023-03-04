Bollywood buffs loved Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara starring Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol and Farhan Akhtar in leading roles. But fans have been demanding a female version for the longest time. Their wish was blessed when director Zoya Akhtar announced Jee Le Zaraa and roped in Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif for the same. KRK now claims that the movie has been shelved and producers are now behind Shah Rukh Khan to initiate the next Don series.

As most know, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani owned Excel Entertainment. It is the same production house that has also bankrolled the Don series over the years. Previously, the female version had been postponed as Alia Bhatt, and Priyanka Chopra was reportedly busy with their newborns. Katrina Kaif was also pregnant as per the rumours which eventually turned out false. But is the film facing yet another blow?

KRK claims so in the latest tweet that reads, “According to my sources, Farhan Akhtar’s film #JeeLeZaraa has been shelved. Now Farhan is trying to convince #SRK for next #Don series film.”

This indeed is sad news for all the Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt fans who couldn’t wait to witness them recreate the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara magic in their own style with Jee Le Zaraa.

According to my sources, Farhan Akhtar’s film #JeeLeZaraa has been shelved. Now Farhan is trying to convince #SRK for next #Don series film. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) March 3, 2023

However, it was just last month when Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif were spotted at Zoya Akhtar’s residence in Mumbai. That sparked rumours that the project may finally be in the works and the leading ladies would go on the floor soon. The only way to find out is wait for an official announcement to know what’s exactly cooking behind the scenes. Fingers crossed!

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is busy shooting for Jawan. He also has Dunki in the pipeline, which means Don 3 will also take a lot of time.

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Katrina Kaif in Tiger 3 and Priyanka Chopra in Citadel.

