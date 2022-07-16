Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara has to be on everyone’s list of one of the most comforting films. One cannot just get bored seeing Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol living their life to the fullest. Apart from being a successful film, you’ll be interested to know that the movie is part of a case study in colleges in Spain. Yes! You read that right.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film is touted as a buddy road comedy-drama film. Other than the three lead handsome hunks, the film also features Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin. Other than amazing acting and visuals, the film received appreciation for its music which was composed by Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy with lyrics by Javed Akhtar.

Coming back to the topic, Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara recently completed 11 years, and the cast and crew couldn’t believe where the time flew. As reported by Bollywood Bubble, ZNMD featuring Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol in the lead is part of a marketing management course in Spain. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

After Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara was released, the Hrithik Roshan starrer helped Spain get a much-needed tourism boost. As per the course, it shows the Farhan Akhtar-produced film increased the country’s tourism rate by 65 per cent. In the case study, ZNMD was like a brochure which gave them a boost in terms of tourism and business. The study also includes how effective countries’ brand positioning should be done within films. Isn’t that interesting?

Even after 11 years, ZNMD still feels like a breath of fresh air. The film had the most amount of memorable moments, from scuba diving to skydiving. The film even gave everyone the most iconic character, Bagwati and sharing her picture on Twitter, the team wrote, “11 years ago a star walked into our lives.”

Meanwhile, the brother-sister duo Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar is teaming up again for yet another road trip movie just like Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara, with Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra titled Jee Le Zaraa.

