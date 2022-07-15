Koffee With Karan 7 has been a major topic of discussion ever since the first episode with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh was dropped last week. The latest release shows Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor on the couch and they seem to have a lot to say about the south star Vijay Deverakonda. The duo implied that Sara has a crush on him and Vijay also seems to be aware of it as he had previously shared the trailer on his Insta, calling the Simmba actress cute.

For the unversed, KWK returned to Disney+Hotstar recently after being heavily criticized by the netizens in 2020 over a series of topics. A few people felt that the show was unnecessary drama and even played a role in putting down the outsiders in the film industry. In the promo of the show, KJo even addressed the criticism jokingly stating that he will be ‘brewing it’ regardless of all the reactions.

In the most recent turn of events, just like it was shown in the trailer, Sara Ali Khan admitted that Vijay Deverakonda would be someone whom she would like to date. However, Karan Johar chose this moment to ask Janhvi Kapoor about her friendship with the Liger actor, indirectly saying that she has been spending quite some time with him.

This clearly left Sara Ali Khan shocked as she asked Janhvi Kapoor, “Do you like Vijay?” and further added later, “You said no Janhvi. I asked you. We spoke about it so many times.”

As a response, Janhvi Kapoor burst out laughing and then later mentioned, “We are giving Vijay too much importance. He is sweet, he is nice, you should please date him.”

To this, Karan Johar told Sara Alia Khan and Janhvi Kapoor that they were addressing him like he is a slice of cheese as he said, “Why are you passing Vijay Deverakonda like he is some kind of slice of cheese like you take him.” And this is where the trio started discussing Vijay Deverakonda indirectly by calling him cheese and guess what, his alleged girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna also came up in one of the conversations.

In one of the segments, Karan Johar was talking about how Sara Ali Khan does not approach a guy in real life and narrated an incident when they were having dinner together and a guy that she is interested in, entered the room. When KJo pointed out that Sara could have made a move but didn’t, Sara and Janhvi Kapoor clarified that the guy in question is in a happy relationship. Netizens are now assuming that this was also about Vijay Deverakonda.

Apart from this, Janhvi Kapoor was answering a bunch of rapid-fire questions when she was asked if she keeps a tab on her competitors’ social media handles. As a response the Roohi actress stated that she was, at one point, intrigued by Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram and the rapid growth of her followers, almost confessing that she stalked her on the platform. At this, Sara Ali Khan exclaimed, “How cheesy!” which clearly pointed at Vijay Deverakonda.

Did they just confirm that there is something cooking between Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna? Well, only time will tell.

