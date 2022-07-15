Kamaal R Khan aka KRK, the self-proclaimed critic who never leaves a chance to talk nonsense about big movie stars, even bashes filmmakers. More than anyone he targets Karan Johar and recently Khan claimed KJo faked JugJugg Jeeyo’s box office and shares the film’s connection with Shanaya Kapoor’s debut film Bedhadak which has been shelved. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

Other than Shanaya, the film even starred newcomers Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada, while it was supposed to get directed by Shashank Khaitan. For the unversed, the actress is the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor. She was the assistant director of Janhvi Kapoor’s starrer movie Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Coming back to the topic, KRK in his latest tweet, takes a dig at Karan Johar, after the news about him shelving Shanaya Kapoor’s debut film Bedhadak went viral. The Deshdrohi actor in his social media post blamed KJo for faking JugJugg Jeeyo’s box office collections and says he doesn’t want to take risks with ‘Nepo Kids’.

Taking to his Twitter, KRK wrote, “After disaster result of #jugjuggjeeyo Karan Johar has understood that no use of giving fake collections, while trade knows the real collections. Hence Karan decided to be far away from Nepo Kids. Therefore he has shelved Shanaya Kapoor’s debut film #Bedhadak.”

After disaster result of #jugjuggjeeyo Karan johar has understood that no use of giving fake collections, while trade knows the real collections. Hence Karan decided to be far away from Nepo Kids. Therefore he has shelved Shanaya Kapoor’s debut film #Bedhadak. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 15, 2022

On the other hand, Kamaal is also taking a constant dig at Aamir Khan for his upcoming release Laal Singh Chaddha. He’s already claiming the film will be a big flop as none of the team members is promoting the film.

Recently, Aamir held a special screening for a few South actors and filmmakers, in the latest social media post, KRK says they are in shock watching the film as they were unable to understand the film.

He wrote, “Aamir Khan did keep a special screening of his film #LaalSinghBuddha in Hyderabad. And Some top celebrities like SS Rajamouli, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Ramcharan etc watched the film. They are still in shock of their life. They are unable to understand what was the film?”

Aamir Khan did keep a special screening of his film #LaalSinghBuddha in Hyderabad. And Some top celebrities like SS Rajamouli, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Ramcharan etc watched the film. They are still in shock of their life. They are unable to understand what was the film?🤪😁 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 15, 2022

