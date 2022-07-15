There’s no stopping Kamaal R Khan, also known as KRK. Earlier, the self-proclaimed critic used to target Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan. Well, he’s still doing it, but more than them it’s Aamir Khan and his Laal Singh Chaddha on his radar nowadays. He recently took one more dig at Aamir by connecting him with one speculation related to Shah Rukh Khan.

In the past few days, Kamaal has surprised his followers as after slamming Akshay left, right and centre, he has started praising his upcoming release Raksha Bandhan. As RB is in a clash with Aamir’s highly-anticipated Laal Singh Chaddha, Kamaal is leaving no stones unturned in taking pot shots at the veteran. Below is his latest dig.

In his latest tweet, KRK has made a shocking revelation that Aamir Khan had requested Shah Rukh Khan to promote his upcoming Laal Singh Chaddha and help in increasing the buzz. However, as Kamaal claims, SRK has refused to do so. He tweeted, “According to my sources #SRK has refused to promote #LaalSinghBuddha. And it’s the best decision of SRK. Doobte Jahaaz Se Door Hi Rahna Chahiye. Please note, Amir did request SRK to promote his film.”

Have a look at the tweet below:

According to my sources #SRK has refused to promote #LaalSinghBuddha. And it’s the best decision of SRK. Doobte Jahaaz Se Door Hi Rahna Chahiye. Please note, Amir did request SRK to promote his film. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 15, 2022

As expected, this tweet made by KRK is receiving some extreme reactions from Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan fans.

Meanwhile, KRK had recently conducted a poll between Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan. In the poll, both the films received an equal number of votes but he claimed that Akshay Kumar‘s film will get an edge over Aamir Khan’s Forrest Gump remake in the next few days.

