Koffee With Karan Season 7 has lately been one of the most-anticipated shows of the country and let’s just say that the drama and revelations are making it quite worthy of our time. If you are a fan of the show, you probably already know that Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor were the latest celebs to take the couch and spilled the tea on several topics including their private lives. In a segment, host Karan Johar mentioned that the two ladies have dated siblings in the past and the internet has now found out who they are.

For the unversed, KJo announced the return of KWK a few weeks back and Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh were the first set of guests to grace the show. Clips from the first episode have been all over social media lately and the crowd has now diverted to Janhvi and Sara since the second episode was dropped.

In the second episode of Koffee With Karan, Karan Johar decided to reveal a little detail about Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor’s dating life as he said, “I am tracking back to before the pandemic. I don’t know the level of your friendship today, but I don’t remember there being any. I remember that you both have dated siblings before.”

As Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor were utterly shocked with the fact that KJo had spilled beans on their private life on a national digital platform, the host went on to clarify that the two brothers, in question, used to live in the same building as him, in the past.

Since Karan Johar did not mention any names, netizens decided to take matters into their own hands as they found out who the two brothers are and it looks like most people are now convinced and agree with the results. Sara Ali Khan was allegedly dating Veer Pahariya while Janhvi Kapoor was in a relationship with Shikhar Pahariya. For the unaware, they are both grandsons of former Maharashtra chief minister, Sushil Kumar Shinde. Have a look.

