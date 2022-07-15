Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are the newest besties in town. They work out together, travel together and gossip together. Their fun camaraderie was even witnessed during the latest episode of Karan Johar hosted Koffee With Karan 7. But things turned a bit controversial as they discussed Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s marriage and how there was a mention of it being “cheap.” Scroll below for details.

As most know, Alia and Ranbir broke barriers with their intimate wedding. We have previously seen Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif along with Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh among others opt for lavish wedding locations across the world. But the duo in a never-seen-before scenario opted for the balcony of their house.

During the second episode of Koffee With Karan 7, Karan Johar during the rapid-fire round asked Janhvi Kapoor, “Whose Bollywood wedding aesthetic had you going for your own Shaadi goals?” To this, the Good Luck Jerry actress responded, “Ranbir-Alia for sure. It was so wholesome and so much heart. I shed a tear for them. Out of happiness.”

Sara Ali Khan backed her response too and added, “I agree, I think Alia-Ranbir’s was great. I think also they did not have to spend too much money which I like. They did not have to go abroad and all. Just their balcony. How cute. I would also do that.”

Janhvi Kapoor had her own twist to the statement as she pulled Sara’s leg and said, “She just called the biggest wedding of the year cheap.”

“I haven’t said it’s cheap, You said it’s cheap. I said it’s not in Europe. I like the balcony, very intimate,” Sara Ali Khan said in her defence.

Well, Janhvi and Sara are surely a mess to reckon with when together and their Koffee With Karan moments are the biggest proof!

