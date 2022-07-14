Bollywood actress Disha Patani is said to be the hottest actress in the town but who thought that she also knows how to be cute like a doll. Currently, the actress is promoting Ek Villain Returns and we can not get over how beautiful and elegant she looks in her latest doll-like outfit.
Disha Patani looks like a real barbie in her white dress, which also has a doll pump. She paired the dress with brown leather boots and a tight long ponytail. She left a few flicks to flow with Mumbai’s windy mood.
Recently, Disha Patani donned a saree and without a doubt, she caught the world on fire! She looked traditional, flawless, and extremely sensual.
Apart from this, she also wore this red gown and painted the hearts of her fan with red. Her grace and elegance got our hearts beating for her.
On the film front, the actress is currently busy promoting Ek Villain Returns. Disha has also recently finished shooting for Dharma production’s Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra.
