Bollywood actress Disha Patani is said to be the hottest actress in the town but who thought that she also knows how to be cute like a doll. Currently, the actress is promoting Ek Villain Returns and we can not get over how beautiful and elegant she looks in her latest doll-like outfit.

Disha Patani looks like a real barbie in her white dress, which also has a doll pump. She paired the dress with brown leather boots and a tight long ponytail. She left a few flicks to flow with Mumbai’s windy mood.

Check out :

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DISHAPATANI❤️ (@dishanian_fc)

Recently, Disha Patani donned a saree and without a doubt, she caught the world on fire! She looked traditional, flawless, and extremely sensual.

Check out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

Apart from this, she also wore this red gown and painted the hearts of her fan with red. Her grace and elegance got our hearts beating for her.

Check out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

On the film front, the actress is currently busy promoting Ek Villain Returns. Disha has also recently finished shooting for Dharma production’s Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra.

