Actress Disha Patani made her Bollywood debut with Neeraj Pandey’s sports biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. After a promising debut, the actress has swiftly worked her way up in the Hindi film industry with some notable work.

Disha is now one of the most sought-after actresses in the film industry after doing some popular films. There have been quite a few big films to which the actress said no. So let’s take a look at some projects she rejected. Scroll down to know more.

Pushpa

South actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu set the screens on fire with her spicy dance number – Oo Antava in Allu Arjun starrer. However, not many know that Disha Patani was the first choice for the dance number. While the reason behind her decision is not known but it would have been interesting to see her sharing the screen space with the Telugu superstar.

Liger

Puri Jagannadh directorial sports action film marks Vijay Deverakonda’s Bollywood debut. Ananya Panday will be seen as female lead in the film. Interestingly, the role was first offered to Disha. As per the ABP report, the actress did not like the role and hence she rejected the part.

Mission Mangal

Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Mangal, which was released in 2019, was one of the commercially successful films that year. Hindustan Times report claims that KTina actress was offered a role in the film but she turned down as she didn’t want to play the second fiddle in its ensemble cast. The film also starred Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, and Sonakshi Sinha in key roles.

Murder 4

Reportedly, a fourth film currently titled Murder 4 is stated to be under Vishesh Films production. As per the ABP report, Disha Patani was offered the lead role opposite Emraan Hashmi. However, she turned down the offer after considering Tiger Shroff’s advice.

Now Disha is gearing up for her next release Ek Villian Returns. In the film, she will be seen sharing the screen with John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria for the very first time.

