Shamshera led by Ranbir Kapoor has now started picking up the pace in its pre-release buzz. The film is helmed by Agneepath (2012) fame Karan Malhotra and it marks the face-off between Ranbir and Sanjay Dutt for the first time ever. With a banner of YRF backing it, the film will be getting a grand release at the box office.

The film also stars Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Saurabh Shukla, Ronit Roy and others. And with such a terrific cast, at least one thing is assured that we will get to see some memorable performances with the highlight being, of course, Ranbir vs Sanjay face-off. These all names will definitely help in bringing the initial crowd to theatres.

As per the trailer, the film is about the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shuddh Singh played by Sanjay Dutt. Then comes a man named Shamshera who rises to the occasion and revolts against the oppression of his tribe. He relentlessly fights for his tribe’s freedom and dignity.

The good thing is that the trailer promises a hardcore commercial entertainer with powerful dialogues and chemistry between actors. The bad thing is that the music factor is lacking here and so far, none of the songs has clicked well with the masses. Excluding the music factor, Shamshera is still looking to cover the ground as, after initial underwhelming buzz, promotions have picked up quite well.

Shamshera will get some more momentum in the coming days, and as of now, we can say that film is looking to clock the biggest start for Bollywood of 2022 so far by surpassing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s 14.11 crores. It is expected to make 15-19 crores on day 1.

Catch the trailer below:

Shamshera releases on 22nd July.

