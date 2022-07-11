Some of the veteran Bollywood actors did not enjoy fame for a long time but nonetheless are remembered even today for the quality content they delivered during their peak years. One such actor is Kumar Gaurav and on the occasion of his birthday, several of his fans are remembering little anecdotes about him that do not fail to fascinate even today. A few years back, Sanjay Dutt, who shared screen space with Kumar in Naam had cleared air about not having any bad blood with him despite the widespread rumours.

For the unversed, Naam was a 1986 movie that worked quite well at the box office. The movie was directed by Mahesh Bhatt and was written by Salim Khan, who was one of the most sought-after artists of that time. Apart from Kumar and Sanjay, the movie also featured actors like Poonam Dhillon and Nutan in key roles.

Right after the success party of Naam, there were several rumours about Sanjay Dutt and Kumar Gaurav having a fallout, especially after his father, Rajendra Kumar allegedly expressed displeasure with Snjay’s character getting more attention in the movie.

However, Sanjay Dutt decided to put all rumours behind in a conversation with Filmfare as he said, “It’s utter nonsense to say my relationship with Bunty has changed after Naam. There can never be any question of one-upmanship with Bunty (Kumar Gaurav). If anything, our relationship has only grown stronger with the film. Changed for the better. Isn’t it strange that we started our careers together, had our first release together, rose to fame together, faced a slump in our careers at the same time, and have now managed to make a comeback together”

Adding on to what Kumar Gaurav means to him, Sanjay Dutt said, “Bunty is one person I can shed my blood for. I love him immensely, not because he is my brother-in-law, that is a secondary issue…we don’t share any brother-in-law relationship — we are friends and we hope to remain friends.”

