Alia Bhatt is currently talk of the town due to her pregnancy. The actress is expecting her first child with her husband Ranbir Kapoor. Eyeballs were raised as the announcement was made nearly 2 months into their married life. One could also notice her baby bump on the sets of Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone. But RK is talking about how he wants a daughter and doesn’t want his love to sacrifice her dreams. Scroll below for details.

As most know, Alia is currently at the peak of success. The actress delivered a massive success alongside Jr NTR, Ram Charan and others with SS Rajamouli directorial RRR. She then went on to revive Bollywood with her outstanding performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and shouldered the film like a pro all alone. She has her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone on the cards along with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which she was recently working on.

Apart from that, Alia Bhatt will also be seen in the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara spin-off, Jee Le Zara alongside Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. Sure there’s a lot to look forward to but with the responsibility that comes with becoming a mother, it is all surely going to get tough. But Ranbir Kapoor ensures that he will support her equally with baby duties.

He told Indian Express, “Alia is a very busy working star in this film industry and I don’t want her to sacrifice her dreams because she has a child. So we have to somewhere plan out a balanced life where we both can enjoy our personal life and our professional life, so it is one day at a time, one step at a time, but I have a lot of expectations from it.”

In another world, Ranbir Kapoor recently graced the Star Parivaar special show where Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa asked him whether he wants a baby girl or a boy. To this, the Shamshera actor declared, “Mujhe toh beti hi chahiye.”

