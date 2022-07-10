Disha Patani has a knack for fashion and that is the reason why most fashionistas closely follow her attires on social media and during promotional events. The actor is often seen pulling off urban cool fits and is heavily inspired by Kpop and street style, most of the time. At the recent promotional event of her upcoming film Ek Villain Returns, Disha was seen wearing two high ponytails, and looks like a part of the internet is not impressed with her choice.

For the unversed, Disha has lately been in the news for her upcoming Ek Villain Returns release, which is scheduled to happen on July 29, 2022. The movie is the sequel of the 2014 hit and stars actors like John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, and Arjun Kapoor in key roles. The movie has been directed by Mohit Suri and its songs and trailer have already been garnering positive responses from the audience.

In a recent promotional event for Ek Villain Returns, Disha Patani was seen wearing a casual yet well-styled outfit which seems to be leaving the internet divided. She opted for a pale yellow deep neck top which made her cl*avage stand out just along the lacy lining of her body-hugging top. She added a pair of contrasting light blue cargo-style low-rise jeans to the look which kept her overall outfit simple yet well-coordinated.

Disha Patani added a single-layered choker style necklace to match the outfit and also topped it up with two high ponytails and short bangs. The subtle makeup also added to the overall look but looks like not everyone is a fan of it.

“Kabhi bhi dhang ka dress nahi milta”, a troll wrote.

“Indians k pas kpry khtm hgaye kya”, another one said.

“Tbh, not looking good”, another one wrote.

A comment said, “Koi pant pakd lo madam k kahi gir na jaye.”

Some people criticized her for wearing that outfit to the mall and said, “Chee yaar how can you rven go in a mallin this clothes behen thoda sharm kar leti”.

